Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Shun calls for division, inter-ethnic wrangling — Abiodun

James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on Nigerians to shun calls for division, insurgency, banditry, and all inter-ethnic, religious, and politically motivated wranglings capable of disintegrating the country.

He said they should embrace team-spirit, brotherliness, and compassion for fellow beings.

The governor made this call on Friday, at the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said, in order not to make sacrifices made by the country’s fallen heroes be in vain, Nigerians must encourage the use of democratic process and appropriate institutions in the processes of seeking redress.

Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at the event attended by traditional rulers, top government functionaries, military and paramilitary organisations, noted that whatever peace cannot achieve, war is not likely to achieve it, urging Nigerians to rebuild confidence and trust in the nation’s system and leadership.

“As Nigerians, we should love ourselves. We may speak in different tongues. We may face different directions in our worships. But, in our diversity lies our strength. We have walked hand-in-hand and shoulder-to-shoulder to scale many hurdles in the past. We can do it again. All that we need is our joint will and collective determination. Like the heroes that we are honouring today, we must be willing to give our all. Development is only possible in an atmosphere devoid of rancour and acrimony.

“As a matter of fact, we must shun the call for division, insurgency, banditry, and all inter-ethnic, religious, and politically motivated wrangling. We should embrace team-spirit, brotherliness, and compassion for our fellow beings. We must encourage the use of democratic and appropriate institutions in the processes of seeking redress. We should bear it in mind that whatever peace cannot achieve, war is not likely to achieve it; and, if it does, it is at a great expense. Let us, therefore, rebuild confidence and trust in our system. Far above all, let us bequeath a nation that is free of troubles and woes to our children”, Abiodun stated.

While praising the gallantry of the armed forces in combating insurgency and banditry in the country, the governor appealed to individuals, corporate bodies, and organizations to rise up to the challenge of giving support towards caring for the injured and the families of the dead by donating generously.

Abiodun added that his administration would continue to give support to the armed forces in ensuring that they perform their duties excellently and get encouragement in terms of welfare.

“As we gather to celebrate those heroes of our nation, we must appreciate that they sacrificed yesterday to give us today. We owe the repayment that requires us to give our today to offer a better tomorrow. By doing that, we are “Building our Future Together”.

“Indeed, as the government and people of Ogun State, our hearts and prayers go out, as always, to the relations of the departed heroes and heroines and we pray that God would continue to grant them eternal repose. I appeal to individuals, corporate bodies, and organizations to rise up to the challenge of giving support towards caring for the injured and the families of the dead by donating generously. Nigeria and Nigerians should contribute our quota towards the upkeep and welfare of our fighting men and their dependents.

“Our empathies and generous disposition towards them would help in engendering the much desired symbiotic relationship and synergy between the civilian populace and the military in furthering the cause of democratic development in our polity. Indeed, our support will symbolize a measure of gratitude.

“We indeed appreciate and commend the entire Nigerian Armed Foes for their invaluable contributions to the continued building and sustenance of our great nation”. Abiodun submitted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

