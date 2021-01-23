Anambra 2021: Onunkwo declares to run on APC platform

Kindly Share This Story:

….As his declaration shuts down Awka.

By Paschal Candle

It was sea of heads in Awka Anambra State as High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Philanthropist Par Excellence declared his intention to contest for the Nov. 6 Governorship election in Anambra on the platform of All Progressives Congress.

High Chief Onunkwo made the formal declaration at a meeting with the State Executive Committee of the party at the Party’s office in Awka, Anambra State on Friday, 22nd January 2021.

He said he was at the party Secretariat to inform them that he would join other aspirants in the APC primary election and expressed hope that he would clinch the ticket.

He tasked the party leadership on free, fair, just and acceptable primary in which every contestant would have equal advantage as only that would guarantee the support of others for the eventual winner.

High Chief Engr Onunkwo said he was in the race to provide answers to the leadership question in Anambra assuring the party that he would serve the people above himself if given the mandate.

“Once the primary is free, fair and credible, I will work with the party as a strong party man, I have done that in the past.

“Anambra is craving for credible servant-leaders, the state is looking for a good man and I can assure you that Anambra is consciously aware,” he said.

High Chier Johnbosco Onunkwo said the APC controlled federal government had increased the viability of the party in Anambra and the entire South East through its physical infrastructure in the area and social welfare programmes for Nigerians.

He said at a personal level, he had been touching lives in many areas as a philanthropist and that his ambition was to serve people better.

High Chief Engr Onunkwo is an indigene of Umuchu in Aguata Local Government Area and a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University. He has interest in Oil and Gas with 17 years experience.

The aspirant was welcome by Chief Basil Ejidike, chairman of APC and members of his team who assured him that the party was going into the election as one United entity.

Chief Ejidike said that the party would conduct its affairs in line with best principles.

In His own contribution, Hon Izuchukwu Okeke lauded High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo for his contributions towards the growth and development of the Party in his Ward, Local Government and State.

In His own reaction, South East APC Zonal Youth Leader, Hon Olisaemeka Onyeka (Odu Ogidi) opined that APC will conduct free and Credible Primary assuring them that the party will get it right as they did in 2017. He urged the Aspirants to pursue their ambitions with sense of love, brotherliness and unity so that after the Primary, we will be able to work together as One united Family.

Highlights of the event was donation of Brand New Toyota Hummer Bus to the Party in the State.

Many Chieftains of the Party led by Chief Uwaejina Igbokwe (Agbalanze Umuchu), Hon Ethel Obiako, APC Media Team led by Hon Iyke Oliobi (Ikemba Nimo), Members of Johnbosco Cooperative, Members of Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), Ifedichie Ambassadors and lots of Interest groups within the Party.

