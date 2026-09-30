Full list: Covenant, UI rank highest among Nigerian universities in 2027 Times global ranking

Covenant University

Covenant University, the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have emerged as the highest-ranked universities in Nigeria in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027.

The three Nigerian institutions were placed in the 801–1,000 global ranking bracket, making them the country’s highest-ranked universities in the latest edition.

The 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings feature 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories.

The ranking assesses universities across areas including teaching, research environment, research quality, industry and international outlook.

Globally, the University of Oxford retained the number one position for a record 11th consecutive year.

China’s Tsinghua University climbed to 11th place, overtaking Switzerland’s ETH Zurich, while the National University of Singapore moved into the global top 15.

The 2027 edition also marked the first time that Asia ranked ahead of continental Europe in the overall regional comparison, with three Asian universities appearing in the top 15.

Full list of Nigerian universities in the 2027 Times ranking

1. Covenant University — 801–1,000

Covenant University was among the three Nigerian institutions placed in the 801–1,000 bracket.

The university recorded an overall score range of 36.4–40.1.

Its scores included 21.4 for teaching, 32.5 for research environment, 49.8 for research quality, 61.0 for industry and 48.6 for international outlook.

2. University of Ibadan — 801–1,000

The University of Ibadan also placed in the 801–1,000 bracket.

UI recorded an overall score range of 36.4–40.1, with scores of 31.2 for teaching, 19.9 for research environment, 64.9 for research quality, 22.2 for industry and 44.9 for international outlook.

3. University of Lagos — 801–1,000

The University of Lagos completed the group of Nigerian universities in the 801–1,000 bracket.

UNILAG recorded an overall score range of 36.4–40.1.

Its scores were 21.2 for teaching, 20.8 for research environment, 67.8 for research quality, 31.3 for industry and 45.6 for international outlook.

4. Ahmadu Bello University — 1,001–1,200

Ahmadu Bello University was placed in the 1,001–1,200 bracket.

The university recorded an overall score range of 33.3–36.3.

5. Bayero University — 1,001–1,200

Bayero University also ranked in the 1,001–1,200 bracket, with an overall score range of 33.3–36.3.

6. Landmark University — 1,001–1,200

Landmark University was ranked in the 1,001–1,200 bracket, recording an overall score range of 33.3–36.3.

7. University of Ilorin — 1,001–1,200

The University of Ilorin also featured in the 1,001–1,200 bracket, with an overall score range of 33.3–36.3.

8. Babcock University — 1,201–1,400

Babcock University was placed in the 1,201–1,400 bracket, recording an overall score range of 30.5–33.2.

9. Osun State University — 1,201–1,400

Osun State University also ranked between 1,201 and 1,400, with an overall score range of 30.5–33.2.

10. University of Nigeria, Nsukka — 1,201–1,400

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka was ranked in the 1,201–1,400 bracket, with an overall score range of 30.5–33.2.

11. Federal University of Technology, Minna — 1,401–1,600

FUT Minna was placed in the 1,401–1,600 bracket.

12. Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 1,401–1,600

Nnamdi Azikiwe University also featured in the 1,401–1,600 bracket.

13. Obafemi Awolowo University — 1,401–1,600

Obafemi Awolowo University was ranked in the 1,401–1,600 bracket.

14. University of Benin — 1,401–1,600

The University of Benin also ranked in the 1,401–1,600 bracket.

15. University of Jos — 1,401–1,600

The University of Jos was placed in the 1,401–1,600 bracket.

16. University of Maiduguri — 1,401–1,600

The University of Maiduguri completed the Nigerian universities in the 1,401–1,600 bracket.

17. Federal University of Technology, Akure — 1,601–1,800

FUTA was ranked in the 1,601–1,800 bracket, with an overall score range of 24.2–27.1.

18. Federal University of Technology, Owerri — 1,801–2,000

FUTO was placed in the 1,801–2,000 bracket.

19. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology — 1,801–2,000

LAUTECH also featured in the 1,801–2,000 bracket.

20. Lagos State University — 1,801–2,000

Lagos State University was ranked in the 1,801–2,000 bracket.

21. Olabisi Onabanjo University — 1,801–2,000

Olabisi Onabanjo University also ranked between 1,801 and 2,000.

22. University of Calabar — 1,801–2,000

The University of Calabar completed the group of Nigerian universities in the 1,801–2,000 bracket.

23. Delta State University, Abraka — 2,001+

Delta State University was ranked 2,001+ globally.

24. Ekiti State University — 2,001+

Ekiti State University also featured in the 2,001+ category.

25. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta — 2,001+

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta was placed in the 2,001+ bracket.

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