4 police inspectors arrested for alleged extortion

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested four police officers who allegedly harassed and extorted N70,000 from a 16-year-old student on Wednesday at NGAB Junction, Isheri Area of Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, stated this in a statement signed on Friday by the Command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“The pictures of the policemen caught in the acts of unprofessionalism and extortion, have gone viral on the social media.

“This attracted the Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Force Headquarters Abuja, and decided to track the policemen for necessary police action.

“After due interrogation, the policemen confessed to the crime and refunded the money to the student on bond, which forms the key credible evidence in the case,” he said.

The police boss said that the acts of the inspectors were counterproductive to the ongoing reform agenda of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu.

“I have ordered the orderly room trial of the inspectors with immediate effect so as to serve as deterrents to other criminally-minded police personnel in the command and beyond,” he said.

Odumosu said that the command would spread its tentacles in its continuous efforts to fight unprofessional and disgusting acts among police personnel in Lagos State.

He also assured the general public of people-oriented and community-based policing styles in Lagos State.

