Rafeal Leao to wear no. 7 shirt after Ronaldo’s exit

Rafael Leao will wear Portugal’s iconic No. 7 shirt for the first time after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the national team camp amid growing tensions between the veteran forward and coach Jorge Jesus.

The change was confirmed after UEFA released Portugal’s squad list for their upcoming match against Denmark in Copenhagen, with Leao named as the new occupant of the number Ronaldo has worn for much of his international career.

Ronaldo’s exit came after days of speculation over his relationship with Jesus, with the 41-year-old reportedly unhappy with his reduced role under the coach.

The tension became more noticeable during Portugal’s recent matches, with Ronaldo spending time on the bench despite his status as the team’s captain and record goalscorer.

Portugal’s victory over Norway on Wednesday further highlighted the situation, as Ronaldo remained among the substitutes during the match.

Ronaldo subsequently announced his decision to leave the national team camp, saying the move followed a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation.

“After the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have made the decision to leave the national team training camp,” Ronaldo had said in a statement shared on Instagram.

He added that he would later explain the circumstances surrounding his decision.

“In due course, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I always dedicated myself,” he said.

Ronaldo’s departure has now opened the door for Leao to inherit the No. 7 shirt, a number strongly associated with the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward during his international career.

Leao, who has established himself as one of Portugal’s leading attacking players, will now carry the number as the national team prepares for its next fixture.