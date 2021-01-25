2023: Yahaya Bello for President gets Diaspora’s nod

Kindly Share This Story:

…As State Assembly embarks on consultation visits

By Dirisu Yakubu

Governor Yahaya Bello’s rumoured 2023 Presidential ambition rallied to a huge boost at the weekend with an international press conference conveyed in London, United Kingdom to draw the attention of Nigerians home and abroad to the big project.

With participants from other countries joining via zoom, speakers eulogised the Kogi State governor for what they called his inclusive governance model, women empowerment and visionary leadership.

Speaking under the auspices of Bello Diaspora Support Movement, BDSM, convener of the conference, Ambassador Akinmosun Kolawole said the gathering was simply “a Diaspora support movement for the actualisation of the youth Presidential project as represented in Governor Yahaya Bello.”

He described the All Progressives Congress, APC stalwart as the right man “to reposition the nation on the path of progress and shared prosperity,” adding that BDSM “is assiduously mobilising Nigerians across the globe to support Governor Yahaya Bello.”

According to him, “today’s event will go down in history as one that is about to birth a new Nigeria where ethnicity will be a thing of the past, where insecurity will be confronted with an uncompromising approach, where youths and women will be at the driver’s seat of governance and national development. Ours will be a nation where religion, tribe and creed will never divide us but would bind us forever. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state exemplifies all the aforementioned and I, therefore, wish to state on behalf of millions of Nigerians in Diaspora that we will do our best to help our nation choose a President that will deliver,” he added.

In his keynote address, Jamiu Abdulkareem Asuku, Chief of Staff to the governor said Bello in the last five years has “broken the wall of disunity, banished religious bigotry in governance to the world of antiquity, restored youth participation in governance and confronted security challenges frontally,” even as pledged his readiness to work with BDSM to realize its objectives.

For Rt.Hon. Matthew Kolawole, Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, the state legislative house is currently reaching out to other states assembly on consultative visits to drum support for the Bello Presidential aspiration.

Director-General, Research and Development and Speech Writer to Governor Bello, Barr Moses Okezie Okafor described his principal as a truly detribalised Nigerian “who only sees competence and not tribe, performance and not religion and capacity and not sentiments,” as well as “the President Nigeria needs in 2023.”

On his path, initiator and facilitator of the event and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Omoluabi Bode Adeyemi says Governor Bello has done outstandingly and deserves the highest elective office to impact positively on Nigerians, a remark also echoed by Tolutope Dada, BDSM co-coordinator in the United States.

Bello won his re-election as governor of Kogi state in 2019 on the platform of the APC.

Vanguard News Nigeria

