Zebra Crossing: Ex-Minister Chidoka initiates move to enhance driving culture in Nigeria

The former Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Chief Osita Chidoka says he is set to take a private sector led initiative to further enhance driving culture in Nigeria.

Chief Chidoka, an ex minister of aviation said the initiative has become imperative after standing on a zebra crossing for ten solid minutes without any driver paying attention to him.

Chidoka on social media shared a short video of himself standing at a Zebra crossing with motorists completely ignoring his attempts to cross the road.

“I tried my “civilization test” last week in Enugu by standing on a zebra crossing for 10 minutes waiting for a car to stop for me to cross. No car stopped. Car owners, drivers both commercial and private paid no heed to a pedestrian standing on a zebra crossing ” he said.

His findings during his ‘civilization test’ in Enugu according to him has demonstrated the fact that the nation’s driving culture needs a major overhaul and not just a regulatory issue.

Chidoka bemoaned the absence of knowledge, skill and behavioral training amongst drivers, noting that the fact that no driver thought it right to stop for him while on the zebra crossing is a sad pointer to the mindset of an average driver in Nigeria.

“When I read the sad post about Chibuzo Okpara, nine year old son of Collins Chinedu Okpara knocked down by a motorist my anger swelled. Sadly Chibuzo is still in the hospital and we pray for his recovery. I will like to know if the driver stopped or was arrested.” He added.

