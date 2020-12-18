Yuletide: TRACE deploys 650 operatives, 35 patrol vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, (TRACE), has commenced operation “Stay safe, drive responsibly and be protected” on Ogun traffic corridor with the deployment of 650 Operatives, 35 Patrol Vehicles and 20 tow trucks through the Hired Tow Operators (HTO).

According to a release from the office of the TRACE Corps Commander/Chief Executive, Cdr. ‘Seni Ogunyemi, the operation which commenced on Wednesday, 16th December 2020, would last through Monday, 11th January 2020.

The release stated that the special operation would also involve the general public, particularly the motoring public, through the TRACE Traffic Whistle Blower Initiative, TRACE Emergency Traffic Service (TETS), as well as, TRACE Community Based Traffic Management Scheme, TRACE MAYORS because safety on our roads is a collective responsibility.

It noted that this year’s festive season is unique in a way due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has further challenged us all as road users on the need to stay safe by driving responsibly during this period in order to be protected.

The statement also urged TRACE Corps operatives to be civil, humane and exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties, while imploring road users to ensure that all Covid 19 protocols and guidelines are observed and respected because any vehicle contravened for any traffic infraction(s) during the celebrations would not be released until Monday, 11th January 2021.

“However, for feedback calls in case of any emergency situation, the motoring public can call these lines: 112 (Toll-free): 0703 411 0281 (Text Only): 0803 491 9165 and 0810 179 2333”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: