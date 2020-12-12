Yuletide: FRSC urges motorists to obey traffic rules

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to obey traffic regulation in order to avert road crashes during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, Mrs Stella Uchegbu, gave the advice on Saturday during the corps sustained ‘Ember’ months safety campaign at the Ochoudo motor park, Abakaliki.

Uchegbu said that the ‘Ember’ months have become synonymous with unwholesome practices by drivers resulting in untold and preventable fatalities on the roads.

“Dangerous overtaking, overloading, used of mobile phones while driving, lane indiscipline, excessive speeding and use of extra lights have become the hallmark of drivers especially during the festive period.

“It is unfortunate that despite the FRSC various enlightenment and enforcement policies, most drivers still flout traffic regulations not minding the increase in human activities within the period,” she said.

The sector commander said that drivers should remember that they have spent several Christmas periods and would still spend more if they drive to stay alive.

“One needs to visits the hospitals to properly feel the negative effects of road accidents on people. Stakeholders should cooperate to prevent carnage on our roads.

“We advise motorists to adopt safe and defensive driving, which enables them drive for other motorists and strictly observe traffic regulations,” Uchegbu said.

She noted that the theme for the FRSC 2020 – Operation Zero Tolerance initiative: “drive safe, stay safe” was apt as it aimed at minimising road accident risks by 15 per cent and fatalities by 20 per cent.

Mr Anthony Ogbodo, representative of the FRSC South East zonal command said that the corps had been aggressively enlightening motorists on safety but some drivers have refused to imbibe such orientation.

“This will not be the first or last time we will be carrying out such campaigns. Some drivers are more interested in covering several trips within a short period to make gains,” he said.

Also speaking, ASP Umai Orji, who represented the Nigeria Police, called on drivers to always be mindful of their families back home as well as their passengers.

“I advise drivers not to confront FRSC officials and other security agencies on the roads but see them as people empowered by law to ensure safety,” he said.

Similarly, Chief Chukwuemeka Mgbeke, Chief Executive, Ebonyi Transport Company, urged drivers to know and take responsibility for ensuring the safety of their passengers from take-off points to their destinations.

FRSC in collaboration with the Optometrists Association of Nigeria, conducted free eye testing for the drivers at the event.(NAN)

