Yuletide: Be patient, maintain speed limit, FRSC urges drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Tuesday, urged motorists and other road users to always be patient and maintain speed limit while driving on the highway.

The FRSC Unit Commander, Ore, Ondo State, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, stated this while speaking with commercial drivers during the ‘ember months’ campaign, tagged “Drive Safe, Stay Safe”.

Aladenika noted that most of the accidents that happened on the highway were caused by impatience and speeding as a result of which many drivers lost control.

He also added that most crashes usually happened during ‘ember months’ which he described as the peak of activities and high vehicular movements.

“Accidents are not caused by spirits but human errors, especially during this high peak of activities and vehicular movements. We need to be patient and always maintain speed limit.

“Motorists should also ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and desist from overloading, wrong driving and use of expired tyres, while they should obey traffic rules and regulations in order to stay alive for their loved ones.

“We are also prepared to ensure that erring motorists, who flout traffic rules, are dealt with in accordance with the traffic laws,” Aladenika said.

The Chairperson, Odigbo Local Government area, Mrs Magret Akinsuroju, also urged drivers to desist from drinking and driving to avert road crashes.

She also urged passengers to always caution drivers anytime they discovered that they were driving against traffic rules and regulations.

“I urge all road users to be cautious at this very crucial period of the year so that we will be able to celebrate many more years,” Akinsuroju said.

Also speaking, Mr Amuda Yusuf, Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUTRW), Ore council area, said that the union had always been sensitising members on strict obedience to traffic rules.

Mr Moshood Ado, Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Ore, also said that the union had resolved to deal decisively with any member tarnishing the image of the association.

The personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and other security agencies were present at the programme. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

