Woman robbed, raped to death in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

THREE suspects are already in police custody in Benin City for allegedly robbing a female trader in Evbuosa road near Obozogbe in Orhionmwon local government of Edo state and thereafter raping and strangling her to death.

It was gathered that the suspects had dispossessed her of the sum N30,000 before dragging her into a nearby bush, where they took turn to rape and later left her with life threatening injuries.

As at the time of filing this report, the dead woman has been deposited in a morgue but nobody has come out to identify her or claim ownership.

The vigilante group in the area said that some persons who were on the farm heard the woman screaming but could not find her when they got to the scene because the suspects dragged her further into the bush but a shirt was found in the area which was used to trace the owner in the village.

A source in the village said that the owner of the shirt was later identified to be one Destiny Osa, who was subsequently arrested by the locals and handed over to men of the Ugo Police Division, who in turn handed him over to men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State Police Command for further Investigation.

The said Destiny Osa was said to have later told the police how they attacked, robbed, raped and murdered the woman in the bush at about 7 am and took the police to arrest the other two members of the gang named Etim Zion and Samuel Jeremiah both from Akwa Ibom state, but resident in the area.

The prime suspect, Osa, later led the police and another investigative team to the bush area where the woman was gang raped.

When contacted, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said, no one had come for the body of the female trader but advised anyone whose family member left home since Saturday 19 December 2020 to Evbuosa and had not returned home to contact the office of the Anti Kidnapping/Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State police command in Benin city assuring that the three suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

