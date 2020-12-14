Vanguard wins Dame Nutrition Reporting Awards again

Kindly Share This Story:

Vanguard’s Senior Health Correspondent, Mrs Chioma Obinna, has won the Nutrition Reporting Award at the 29th edition of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, DAME, held in Lagos, weekend, with her entry ‘Nigeria’s Severely Wasted Children: The Inside Story’.

Obinna, who won the same award in 2019, also clinched the first runner-up in the category with her entry titled: ‘Why 27 Million Nigerian Children are Not Doing Well in School’, beating Dayo Oyerinde of The Punch, who emerged as the 2nd runner-up.

Vanguard’s Editor, Mr. Eze Anaba, was second runner-up in the ‘Editor of the Year’ category, won by Niyi Adeshina of The Nation, while The Punch Editor, Ademola Oni, emerged first runner-up.

Vanguard Newspaper was second runner-up in the ‘Newspaper of the Year’ award, won by The Nation. On the Child-Friendly award, Obinna also clinched the first runner-up, while the award went to The Nation’s Olatunji Ololade.

‘Lagos Reporting’ award was also won by Ololade, while Juliana Francis of New Telegraph and Taiwo Alimi of The Nation were runners up.

The Nation reporter, Gbenga Ogundare, won the ‘Judiciary Reporting’, while The Punch reporter, Oladimeji Rahman, and Joseph Jibueze of The Nation were runners-up.

Sports reporting went to the Punch, Afeez Hanafi, the Guardian’s Gowon Akpondorand Ajibade Olusesan of Saturday Telegraph emerged runners-up.

‘Investigative Reporting’ went to Taiwo Hassan Adebayo of Premium Times, while The Nation’s Adekunle Yusuf and David Chyddy Eleke of Thisday emerged runners -up.

In the ‘Agriculture Reporting’, ThisDay’s Bayo Akinloye won, beating Jesusegun Alagbe of Sunday Punch and Afeez Hanafi of Saturday Punch, who were runners-up.

Business Day’s Ibrahim Adeyemi won the ‘Education Reporting’, while Kunle Adebayo of ICiR and Tribune’s Niyi Oyedeji were runners-up.

Further, the 29th ‘DAME’s Life Time Achievement’ award was presented to John Momoh.

Earlier in his remarks, the Supervising Trustee of DAME, Mr. Lanre Idowu, noted that Dame cannot shortlist any award it cannot defend its credibility.

Stating there were grave concerns due to the COVID-19 disruptions on whether this year’s award would hold physically or not, he explained that one of the enduring lessons of Covid-19 is that try as much as we can in this journey of life, but there is a Great Architect of the Universe whose ways we cannot always foretell.

“In the face of the increasing menace of fakery in news dissemination, in the face of the technological liberalisation of access, which enables everyone to be a reporter, editor, and publisher, it is critical to continue to stress the vital role that trained journalists play in serving their publics with news that you can trust. It is essential to separate the wheat from the chaff by honouring our committed and enterprising media professionals. By so doing, we are renewing faith in a better society. He said Dame was encouraging hope in a greater tomorrow and keeping alive the dream for a better practice.

He said the media was an important institution in nation-building and DAME awards honour journalists who have distinguished themselves in different areas of the career to representing the best interest of the country.

In the speech tagged: “We Must Keep The Dream”, Idowu said the report of the DAME panel of judges indicates that much of what was reported in 2019 adequately addressed the Nigerian condition. He also disclosed that this year saw just 13 awards, a drop from the 18 awarded last year. He said reason being that DAME would not award prizes whose credibility cannot be defended, adding that no prizes were recommended for the broadcast sector either because they had issues with the quality or the paucity of the entries. He further urged the government to see the media as partners in progress and shun the practice of fishing for enemies where they do not exist as propaganda is no replacement for governance, which the people are truly hungry for.

