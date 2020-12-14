Spy novel author known as John le Carre dies aged 89

Kindly Share This Story:

British author David Cornwell, better known by his pen name John le Carre has died at the age of 89, his agent confirmed on Sunday night.

The writer became wildly popular for his thriller novels, which touched on his real-life experiences as a spy during the cold war and his third novel “The spy who came in from the cold” made him a bestseller across the globe.

His agent Jonny Geller described him as “an undisputed giant of English literature. He defined the cold war era and fearlessly spoke truth to power in the decades that followed.”

Geller said he had lost “a mentor, an inspiration and most importantly, a friend. We will not see his like again.”

Cornwell died as a result of a short bout of pneumonia.

His family thanked the NHS staff a Cornwall hospital and said they “all deeply grieve his passing” in a statement.

“David is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon,” the statement read.

