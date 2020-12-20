Restructure Nigeria before 2023, Anglican Bishop tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Anglican Bishop of the Oleh Diocese, Delta State, Rt. Rev John Aruakpor, yesterday, told the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria before the 2023 general election so as to put the country on the right track for accelerated development.

He emphasized that restructuring would lead to far-reaching solutions to the myriads of problems facing Nigeria “and no part of the country has anything to fear about it. The development and peaceful coexistence we hope for, will be more assured and guaranteed”.

Aruakpor spoke at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Oyode, Isoko North Local Government Area, during the third season of the seventh synod of the diocese with the theme: ‘Hunger and Thirst for Righteousness”.

He said: “If fiscal federalism is practised in Nigeria, the cry of disintegration and secession wouldn’t have been stringent, persistent and vociferous as it is today.

We must put it on record that disintegration and secession are not the best options or solutions to the myriads of problems confronting us. It is restructuring which ultimately, will facilitate fiscal federalism.”

He added: “Let the states or regions be in charge of their God-given resources and pay taxes to the centre. It would accelerate development and prevent agitations, some of them turning violent as we are having today.

“We have been crying for improved electricity, crying against killings, against corruption and others without appreciable results. We need to restructure this country and enthrone fiscal federalism.”

Lamenting the rising spate of insecurity in the country, the cleric said: “Over the years, we have observed and cried out against the religious and ethnic killings all over the country, especially the northern and central Nigeria.

“This seems not to have moved those at the helms of affairs. The leadership of the country seems to be enjoying the horror drama, hence no show of political will to stop the dastardly act. We are again, calling on the government to remember the constitution they have sworn to uphold which recognizes the sanctity of lives and their vows to protect lives and property.”

On the economic hardship in the country, Aruakpor appealed to the government to “come up with policies that would cushion the bad effects so as to avoid an upsurge in crime rate and make life bearable for the generality of the people”.

