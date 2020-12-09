Reconciliation: Oyinlola seeks audience with Oyo PDP stalwart, Olopoeniyan over party’s unity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

AHEAD of 2023 elections and in his struggle and relentless efforts to appease all aggrieved stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State and other states in the southwest geo-political zone, a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has sought the attention of a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan on party’s cohesion, unity and progress.

The meeting, held in Ibadan, yesterday, was said to have centred on meeting with the notable stakeholders in the zone where Alhaji Adebisi is one of them.

In an interaction with the Chairman Reconciliation Committee for the entire Southwest geo-political zone, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola revealed that he was leading the reconciliation of all aggrieved stakeholders in the party within the zone and Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan was one of those whom they needed to reach out to for the way forward.

Also read:

Oyinola said that it was not yet the right time to reveal the content of the meeting as he and other members of the committee were only meeting with the stakeholders first before the next line of action.

“Alhaji Olopoeniyan is one of the major stakeholders of this great party. That is why we need his attention. We can’t do anything concerning this party in Oyo state without his inputs.”

“As PDP is concerned in Oyo State, he is one of the forces to reckon with,” Oyinlola stated.

In his own submission, Olopoeniyan, lauded Oyinlola’s led committee for deeming it fit for the reconciliation, which he said was very apt.

He added that it was no doubt that their visit centred on his complaints about Governor Seyi Makinde and his(Makinde’s) negative disposition to the stakeholders and entire members of the party.

He said that he used the avenue of the meeting to air his view and lodged complaints about how Governor Seyi Makinde has been treating and handling the party issues in the state since he became governor on the PDP platform.

He said that they had not reached a notable compromise as the members of the committee promised to get back to him after the completion of the assignment.

“I want to sincerely tell you, Makinde has not really taken the stake of members of the party serious in the state.”

“He is making people believe that everything is okay with the party in Oyo State when it is not. He has taken some of us who is telling him the truth as enemies. But I will always say things the way they are without mincing words,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: