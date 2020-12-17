PDP upholds newly elected Kano Exco

Kindly Share This Story:

..Commends stakeholders for unity

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the successful conduct of its Kano state congress in the 44 local government areas of the state on December 12, 2020, has upheld the election of a new executive committee for the state.

The decision of the National Working Committee, NWC, according to a late statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the party “is pursuant to its powers under the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).”

The statement read: “The NWC is pleased to report that the congress was smoothly conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines and provisions of the PDP constitution (2017 as amended) and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Also as reported by the Appeals Committee, there were no petitions received thereby confirming the congress as conducted and all elected officers.

“The newly elected Kano executive which has Shehu Wada Sagagi, as Chairman is to hold office for a period of four years in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC commends all critical stakeholders as well as members of our party in Kano state for the unity and harmony in the state chapter and urge them to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead, especially as Nigerians now look up to our party for direction at this critical time in the history of our nation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

