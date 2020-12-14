Pay up your wards N2bn oustanding tution fees, Ekiti Varsity VC begs parents

Kindly Share This Story:

…. To confer honours on 11,394 graduands

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Worried by the N2 billion tuition fees owed by the students of Ekiti State University, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun on Monday appealed to parents to pay their children fees to enable the institution gain financial strength to execute beneficial projects on campus.

Prof Olanipekun revealed that the University is currently partnering with the ICT University, Louisiana, United States of America, for the building of $5 million e-learning facility in EKSU to encourage virtual learning and as part of ways to boost EKSU’s rating on webometrics ranking.

Prof Olanipekun said this in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, during a press conference to herald a week long 24th convocation ceremonies of the university.

ALSO READ: DPR gets app to end hoarding of petroleum products by marketers

He said the university would on Thursday , December 17, conferred various degree titles on 11, 394 graduands of the university for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sessions, which would be done via virtual technology .

The event, according to Olanipekun, would feature the investiture of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the university’s Chancellor by the visitor to the university and Ekiti State Governor , Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Expressing regret that the COVID-19 pandemic and high debt owed by the institution have caused a slump in the university’s financial stand , Olanipekun said: “Our students are owing N2 billion being outstanding tuition fee yet to be paid into the university’s coffers.

“As part of the ways to recover the debt, the university is going to generate institutional e-mails to all students where we can interface. But if you are owing, there is no way you can interface with lecturers. We are using this as Online and physical teaching methodologies. You can’t interact with your lecturers or supervisors either for lecture or seminar as a debtor.

“We are appealing to parents to please pay for their children to help our financial situation”.

The VC disclosed that a total of 11,394 graduands will be conferred with degrees ranging from diploma, Bachelor degrees, Masters and PhD at the ceremonies .

Giving the breakdown of the graduands, the VC stated that; “233 will be conferred with diploma, 10,509 with bachelor degrees, 97 will bag post graduate diploma , 408 with Masters and 147 with PhD degrees”.

He disclosed that under his leadership, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria had granted full accreditation for the running of medicine and surgery by the university

Reeling out other achievements of his administration, Olanipekun said the university has built 6,000 capacity hostel, 250 capacity lecture theatres , renovate pre degree building, and introduce executive post graduate studies to encourage

He said in appreciation of the superlative qualities of the staff of the university, that 13 staff had been given career and government appointments for them to be able to contribute to national growth and development at the state and national levels.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: