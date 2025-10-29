Seven Nigerian varsity lecturers make Stanford world scientists list

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Seven lecturers of BOWEN University, Iwo, Osun State have been listed among top 2 percent ranked scientists globally by Stanford University.

Speaking with newsmen as part of activities for its 20th convocation ceremony held at the BOWEN University campus on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jonathan Babasola, said the list was compiled by both Stanford University and Elsevier publishers.

According to him, For the sixth consecutive year, Bowen University has proudly produced scholars listed among the Top 2% of Scientists in the World, a prestigious recognition jointly compiled by Stanford University and Elsevier.

“This global ranking is based on rigorous evaluation of research influence, citation impact, and scientific contribution across diverse fields. For us at Bowen, this isn’t just about numbers. It is a proof that world-class scholarship is thriving right here in Nigeria. It demonstrates that the quality of research coming from Bowen competes shoulder-to-shoulder with that of leading global institutions.

“The seven scholars featured this year represent the intellectual excellence, consistency, and innovation that define our academic community. They are Prof. Samuel Dahunsi of Microbiology, Dr. Sulyman Salawu of Mathematics, Dr. Aruna Olasekan from Agriculture department, Prof. Oluyomi Stephen of Biochemistry, Prof. Moses Emetere of Physics department, Dr. Peter Pelumi of Mechatronics Engineering and Mr. Abidemi Emmanuel of Computer Science”.

Addressing newsmen on the 20th convocation programme, he disclosed that out of the 1,064 graduates, 143 students bagged First Class honours, 394 bagged Second Class Upper Division, 221 graduated with Second Class Lower Division, 69 bagged Third Class and five graduated with Pass.

His words, “In programmes such as Physiotherapy and Nursing Science, where degrees are specially classified, 30 students achieved Distinction, 80 students earned Credit, and 3 students obtained a Pass, successfully meeting the academic standards required for graduation.

“66 students from the College of Health Sciences are being awarded the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MB;BS) degree. 18 candidates are graduating with Postgraduate Diplomas, marking the successful completion of specialized programmes designed to advance professional competence and research capacity.

“26 students are being conferred with Master’s degrees. 9 scholars have earned the Doctor of Philosophy degree, the highest academic honour of the University, having contributed original research and advanced knowledge in their fields.

“This year’s convocation is not merely a ceremony of certificates. It is a celebration of dreams realized, futures ignited, and excellence sustained. Each number in this table tells a story of perseverance and purpose, and it’s our earnest prayer that each of these graduands will make a lasting impact in their professions, communities, and the world at large, in Jesus’ name.

“The graduation of 1,064 students at this 20th Convocation Ceremony brings the total number of Bowen University alumni to an impressive 18,734 since the inaugural convocation in 2006, which produced 383 pioneering graduands. This remarkable growth reflects Bowen’s steady pursuit of academic excellence and character formation. We remain unwavering in our commitment to this legacy of raising men and women of integrity, competence, and purpose, who continue to distinguish themselves across diverse fields and bring enduring honour to Bowen”.