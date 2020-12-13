Omo- Agege Harps on Unity, Cohesion among the Urhobos

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Division in UPU caused by Politics

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has called on Urhobo people at home and in the Diaspora to promote unity and cohesion among themselves at all times.

According to Omo- Agege, the best way the Urhobo can defend her national interest in the context of multiple power blocs is to always stand firm and be committed to the goals of Urhobo, adding that to have another chance to make further progress in rekindling economic and investment activities in Urhobo land, all Urhobo sons and daughters must be good hosts to investors.

This, he said is because industries are needed to create jobs and bring about development of the nation, even as he said that the Urhobo nation is endowed with resources – oil and gas, fertile land, water, talented and hardworking people – to make the ethnic group a centre of economic and industrial power and a land of opportunities.

Delivering a keynote note address yesterday at the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Ireland International Webinar to mark the Urhobo Day celebration Senator Omo-Agege however lamented that politics had caused serious divisions within the Union in recent times.

UPU is the umbrella body of all Urhobo people.

Omo- Agege who also chairs the Senate Adhoc Committee on Constitution Review, said that although the advantage of demography has given Urhobo pivotal political leverage, their inability to act in unison tends to undermine their efforts.

In a statement signed yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate said, “It is unfortunate that at critical moments when we are expected to show unity and cohesion, we dissipate energy on selfish and opportunistic pursuits. This way, our ranks get depleted and we are exposed to assault from rivals and adversaries. A fallout of this is the tendency to display deceitfulness and sabotage.

“I am particularly worried that politics had in recent times caused serious divisions within the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU). It is expedient to be reminded of the great sacrifices and contributions some of our past and present sons and daughters have made to bring all of us to where we are today as a people. We need to emulate the good examples and legacies of the heroes of the Urhobo Nation and also realize that who and what we are as a people, is far beyond our individual interests and pattern of thinking. Therefore, we should always think properly before we act today in the interest of our tomorrow, so that we do not, with our very own hands, destroy the very foundation upon which we all stand.

“To earn a respected place in the state and country, there is a need for peace and unity in Urhobo land at all times. I urge our people to close ranks for the progress and development of the Urhobo nation. We should not allow political and personal interests to cause division within our ethnic nationality. We should be united to make an impact in Delta State and the country.”

Omo- Agege who specifically urged Urhobo people at home to take advantage of endless opportunities in the agricultural sector of the economy, also asked the youth to dedicate their talents, energies, and time to meaningful activities and ventures that will positively impact the socio-economic and political transformation of Urhobo nation.

Omo- Agege said, “Agriculture has great potential to create millions of new jobs and businesses. Through this and other fora, we should continue to encourage our young people to be engaged in agriculture.

“There is also a vital need to change the orientation, mindset, and attitude among our youths. For positive change to evolve, our youths should cultivate such attitudes as hard work, honesty, discipline, and patriotism.”

According to the statement, Omo-Agege highlighted some of his infrastructural developmental programmes in the senatorial district to include provision and installation of 500KVA transformers at Atamakolomi layout, Ekpan by the Townhall, Ugbomro Town in Uvwie Local Government Area; Ogwa Street, Orogun Town, Emonu Orogun, Ovara Umusu-Orogun Community, Ovara Unukpo Community, Iwhre-Ovie Ogor, Ekredjebor Community; Afiesere Road by Akpodiete Junction all in Ughelli North LGA.

Oria Abraka, Isiokolo, Ethiope East LGA; Jesse Town, Ethiope West LGA; Sedco Road, Udu LGA; Ewu Urhobo Town, Otokutu Community, Ughelli South LGA; and Oghara Junction, Ethiope West LGA are among beneficiaries of the installation of 500KVA transformers.

Others are the provision of solar-powered street lights in the following communities: Egbo Uhurie community, Ogoni Olomu in Ughelli South LGA; Orerokpe, Okpe LGA; Okpaka, Ubogo, Aladja in Udu LGA; Agbarha Otor, Edjekota Ogor, Ebor Orogun, in Ughelli North LGA as well as the construction of primary healthcare centres in Omavovwe-Agbarha, Ughelli North LGA, and the improvement/rehabilitation of water supply scheme at Okpara waterside in Ethiope East LGA among others.

