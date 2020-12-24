Obiano’s aide resigns

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on protocol matters in Abuja, Barr. Nonso Henry Nwaebili has resigned from his appointment.

Nwaebili, in his resignation letter addressed to Governor Willie Obiano, said he resigned to enable him to embrace more impactful opportunities for self-development and to be of greater service to his people.

He said: “I have made the decision to relocate back to Anambra State where I shall through my pet project, Nonso Nwaebili Foundation (NNF), continue to engage my people effectively on our socio-economic concerns as a community and with one voice.

“I wish to thank Governor Willie Obiano for all the support he gave me in the time that I had the honour of serving in his government. I pray that the good Lord will bless you and grant you favour for the rest of your tenure and all your future endeavours, Amen.”

