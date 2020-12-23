NSCDC plans massive security during yuletide

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has directed officers and men of the corps to ensure effective security across the country.

According to him, the directive becomes necessary in the event of threats to security of lives and property issued by some unscrupulous persons to disrupt peace during the yuletide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday raised alarm that criminals were planning to disrupt peace during the yuletide.

Gana, in a statement issued by Mr Emmanuel Okeh, NSCDC Public Relations Officer on Wednesday in Abuja, said that personnel had been effectively deployed to all parts of the country.

“This is to maintain peace, order and effective security of lives and property before, during and after the yuletide,” he said.

He further directed all zonal commanders and state commandants of all the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja to beef up security in their domains to ensure peace.

He also charged all personnel to conduct themselves in highly professional manner while discharging their duties.

According to him, all personnel are to abide by all COVID-19 protocols, especially the use of facemasks earlier distributed to them.

“Commandants nationwide are to ensure adequate protection of all critical national assets and infrastructure that are usually targeted by vandals and saboteurs during festive seasons,” he said.

He said that the commandants would ensure the deployment of all specialised units to all hot spots for effective monitoring and coverage.

The NSCDC boss warned vandals, illegal oil bunkers and operatives of illegal private guards companies to desist from the crimes.

Gana, however, encouraged citizens to partner with the corps by giving useful information that would help in stopping the activities of criminals.

He urged the citizens to go about their legitimate activities without fear, charging parents to warn their wards to desist from involving in crimes.

Meanwhile, NSCDC FCT Commandant Mathias Ohiemi, in an interview with NAN, said that 4,000 personnel had been deployed in the territory to ensure the safety of citizens.

According to Ohiemi, the corps will not leave any area exposed to criminals, but will ensure that lives of citizens and the country’s critical infrastructure are properly protected.

He called on Nigerians to adequately follow all laid down COVID-19 safety rules as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force.

This, he said, would help to reduce the spread of the virus while celebrating Christmas.

Vanguard News Nigeria

