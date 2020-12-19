Kindly Share This Story:

By Willie Samson

THE Nigerian auto industry is set to witness a boost with the entry of a fully Nigerian auto company, the Nord brand of automobiles cutting across passenger and commercial vehicles.

This is just as Nord Automobiles Limited, last week, launched five locally-assembled models and after-sales services across the country.

The launch was spearheaded by CEO of the company, Mr. Oluwatobi Ajayi, at the Landmark event centre, Victoria Island Lagos.

The five Nord models unveiled are the Nord sedan A3; the Nord SUV A5; Nord Flit mini bus; Nord Max pick up, and Nord Tank pickup.

Ajayi explained at the launch that Nord was born out of the need to check the importation of substandard vehicles into Nigeria, and to drastically reduce the huge amounts spent annually on automobile importation.

He stated that the fast-evolving Nigerian market has shown a strong demand for vehicles that are stylish, comfortable and have premium features, hence Nord models have come to meet the demand.

With the launch of these vehicles, he added: “We aim to exceed expectations by offering our customers world standard products at very competitive prices.

“The Nord vehicles are designed for the discerning customer, who craves daily satisfaction and full automobile experience. They are a perfect combination of style, performance and fuel efficiency.”

Design

The exterior design of any Nord vehicle replicates class and luxury with a striking presence and bold looks to make sure that your car stands out anywhere you are. The popular Nord Tank has a LED light and a four-wheel drive, the exteriors are powerful and elegant.

The interior design is rich and sophisticated and includes several features including a one-button drive function, Eco-drive system, touch screen infotainment, blue tooth, audio streaming, HDMI-in-slots, USB-in-slots. The interior is made with premium upholstery.

Safety

Nord vehicles are equipped with Antilock Braking System, Electronic Brake Distribution, dual front airbags, and with the highest safety rating by Euro NCAP and C-NCAP.

Nord vehicles have over six different colours variant to customise your car with, and options on the website to customise your vehicle giving it a personalised feel.

Delivery of the models would begin immediately, from dealers. The Nord vehicles would offer complete peace of mind with one free scheduled maintenance at three months or 5000km.

Customers can opt for an extended after-sales plan for total peace of mind.

The firm said its mission and objective were to be a global automotive company that designs and assembles premium vehicles at relatively competitive prices while offering easy access to full ownership and superior after-sales service.

It added growing together efficiently to be an automobile company working to grow with society and our customers.

