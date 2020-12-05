Breaking News
Translate

Mob set suspected armed robbers ablaze in Osun

On 8:59 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Mob set suspected armed robbers ablaze in Osun

By Shina Abubakar

Two unknown suspected armed robbers were on Friday set ablaze by a mob at Lagere after their attempt to snatch motorcycle failed.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 3pm at Lagere area after the suspected robbers were chased to the scene by some commercial motorcyclists in the ancient town.

An eye witness account stated that the two suspects were chased from Mayfair area and were caught at Lagere and effort to appease the mob from killing them proved abortive.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 34 suspects including 20 for armed robbery in Edo

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola the suspected robbers were pursued by a group of commercial motorcyclists and catch up with them at Lagere.

She added that the duo had been set on fire by the mob before police arrived the scene.

Opalola, however, said police has commenced investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!