Soludo seeks partnership with pharmacists to strengthen healthcare

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has called for a strategic partnership between the state government and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) to strengthen the healthcare system and improve access to quality pharmaceutical services.

Soludo made the call on Wednesday while declaring open the ongoing four-day 99th Annual National Delegate Conference of the society in Awka, stressing that pharmacists played a critical role in building an effective healthcare system.

Describing the gathering, tagged ‘Ijele 2026’, as historic, the governor said his administration had prioritised human capital development, education and healthcare.

He cited the introduction of free education from kindergarten to Senior Secondary School Three (SS3), as well as free antenatal care in government hospitals, as part of his administration’s interventions in the sectors.

Soludo also said his government had revamped the state’s primary healthcare system, disclosing that more than 250,000 expectant mothers had benefited from zero-cost antenatal care, while over 950 free Caesarean Section operations had been performed.

“To further solidify Anambra’s position as the nation’s premier pharma hub, let me also inform you that work on the development of the state-of-the-art Pharmaceutical Hub in Oba, alongside the upcoming Coordinated Wholesale Centre slated for delivery early next year, is currently ongoing in the state,” he said.

The governor urged the PSN leadership to work closely with the state government to enforce safety standards in pharmaceutical operations and tackle the circulation of counterfeit drugs.

He also challenged the society to address unethical practices within the profession, particularly the activities of illegal drug outlets operating under the guise of licensed pharmacies.

Earlier, the President of the PSN, Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, expressed appreciation to Soludo for his support for the pharmaceutical profession and the decision to host the society’s flagship national conference in Anambra.

Ibrahim said the conference, themed, “One Health, One Pharmacy: Bridging Knowledge, Practice and Policy for National Impact”, was designed to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders and promote the contribution of pharmacy to national development.

He commended the governor’s vision and leadership, recalling that his earlier prediction of Soludo’s electoral victory had come to pass.