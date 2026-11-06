Atiku Verdict: APC wants opposition fighting – Ameh

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — High Chief Peter Ameh, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) senatorial candidate for Kogi East, has warned opposition parties against celebrating the court judgment that sacked the David Mark-led National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and nullified Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy.

Ameh said the ruling should not be seen as a victory for any political camp, warning that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stood to benefit from divisions within the opposition.

He spoke in Abuja on Thursday, urging opposition parties to resist attempts to turn the judgment into an opportunity for political infighting.

According to him, the APC would be comfortable with any opposition party being weakened, regardless of the party’s identity or political affiliation.

“The APC, which is the ultimate beneficiary of this judgment, will be happy keeping any party in the opposition weakened. They do not care which party logo you wave. They want us fighting each other so we never notice the real game being played against all of us,” he said.

Ameh cautioned that what might appear to be a victory for one faction today could become a tool against another political group tomorrow.

“Before anyone starts dancing, remember: today’s victory for one camp is tomorrow’s weapon against another. The same forces that can erase one candidate or one leadership structure can just as easily turn on yours when it becomes convenient. Political affiliation is not a shield,” he said.

He added: “Stay alert. This is not a win for any side. It is a warning.”

The NDC candidate urged opposition parties to channel their energy towards demanding free, fair and credible elections, rather than engaging in disputes over political leadership and candidacies.

He also criticised the APC-led administration, accusing it of failing to deliver good governance to Nigerians over the past 11 years.

“For 11 years, this APC government has failed to provide good governance to Nigerians. We must collectively work to bring an end to its rule. APC is the problem,” Ameh declared.