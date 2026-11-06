Benue SEMA raises alarm over rising snakebites, treats two IDPs

Snake

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has expressed concern over rising cases of snakebites across the state, warning that the incidents are increasingly affecting farmers, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable residents.

The concern followed two recent snakebite incidents involving a 35-year-old man, Isaac Shula, and a 19-year-old girl, Mbapuun Tyoshio, both residents of Daudu 1 IDP camp in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were reportedly bitten by snakes while working on their farms and have since been referred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi, where they are receiving medical attention under the care of Benue SEMA.

The agency’s Health Focal Person, Dr Amos Dzungwe, said snakebite cases had continued to increase across the state, affecting not only displaced persons but also farmers and other vulnerable populations.

He said the agency had received numerous requests for medical intervention from different parts of the state, reflecting growing concern over the incidents.

According to him, two snakebite patients were successfully discharged within the last two weeks, while others remained on admission and were receiving treatment.

Dzungwe warned against delays in seeking medical attention, stressing that late presentation at health facilities could result in severe complications and poor health outcomes.

He urged members of the public to seek immediate medical attention at appropriate health facilities whenever snakebite incidents occur.

Meanwhile, Benue SEMA has urged the public to disregard what it described as misleading reports and politically motivated narratives surrounding snakebite incidents in the state, particularly those involving IDPs.

The agency maintained that health emergencies and the lives of vulnerable citizens should not be subjected to political manipulation.

It reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely medical assistance to snakebite victims and others affected by emergencies, irrespective of their status or location.