Maduka bags double honour at Igbere TV leadership Excellence Awards

The illustrious son of Anambra State, medical doctor and famous Philanthropist, Dr. Godwin Maduka was last week honoured with a double award at a prestigious Igbere TV Leadership & Excellence Awards.

The event held at the Sheraton Hotel Abuja witnessed glitz and glamour made possible by array of reputable person, preventatives and business associates.

During the awards, Dr. Maduka who double as the Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Pain Institute in the USA and founder, Godwin Maduka Foundation received the double honour as “Man Of The Year 2020” and was also recognised with the award of “Philanthropist of the Year 2020.”

Speaking on stage during the presentation, Dr. Maduka in the company of an assemblage of friends, supporters and team, appreciated the privilege of the recognition by the organisers for his earnest work and concern for humanity. He thanked the organisers as he expressed gratitude to God. Maduka has continued to receive congratulations on his awards with commendation on his outstanding commitments towards promoting development for humanity using his personal resources and capacity.

The leadership award was well attended by notable personalities that include Senator Dino Melaye; NNPC Group General Manager, Abba Kyari; Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Tijajjani Aliyu who was represented; wife of Anambra State governor, her Excellency, Ebelechukwu Obiano, represented; Senator Uba Sani represented and several members of Federal House of Representative.

One of the highlights of the award was the presentation of an honorary PhD to Maduka by the University of Benin Republic earlier which he acknowledged delightfully. He however, thanked the academic institute for the honor of “Doctor of Philosophy” awarded to him, stressing that he was most elated.

