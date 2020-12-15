Kindly Share This Story:

…Kano confirms 12 new COVID-19 infections

…Nigeria now in second wave —Doctors

…COVID-19 back with vengeance, FCT minister cries out

By Chioma Obinna, Gabriel Olawale, Omeiza Ajayi

STATISTICS from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, yesterday, indicated that COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos State had risen to 231, while the number of cases is now 24,952 as of December 14, 2020.

This came on a day that Resident Doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, yesterday, warned Nigerians to be wary of a second wave of the pandemic, noting that some patients previously discharged of COVID-19 are coming down with the virus again.

They also expressed worry that with the second wave, Nigeria is in the middle of another pandemic.

Similarly, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, decried the general non-adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol, lamenting that the virus has become more virulent and vengeful in the territory.

Also, the Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 12 new infections of the virus, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 117.

Lagos COVID-19 deaths rise to 231

Giving an update on the pandemic in the state, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said two COVID-19 related deaths were recorded. Abayomi said that 225 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed out of a total of 2,225 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state on the reported day.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic now stands at 186, 335 of December 11, 2020.

He said that 1, 612 active cases in communities were being managed under the state’s COVID-19 home-based care, and receiving treatment via Eko Telemed services.

Nigeria now in second wave—Doctors

Meanwhile, briefing journalists, the President of ARD LUTH, Dr. Judith Jolayemi urged Nigerians to reinstate the previously initiated precautionary actions towards preventing the spread of the virus.

Jolayemi said: “Schools after vacating this month may be considered to remain closed until the epidemic curve begins to reverse. Government at all levels should continue to enforce laws regarding adherence to safety protocols, scale-up COVID-19 testing, improve infrastructure and services across boarding including the airports and ensure the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines at the earliest time possible.”

On his part, a Senior Registrar at the LUTH COVID-19 Isolation Centre, Dr. Folarin Opawoye, said: “The reality is that reopening of the airport is not the major factor but what we are doing to ourselves.

COVID-19 back with vengeance, FCT minister cries out

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force PTF on COVID-19 has directed the FCT Minister to reactivate the Ikharo Attah-led COVID-19 Enforcement Task Team to halt further violation of the safety protocol.

Speaking in Abuja during an Emergency FCT COVID-19 Stakeholders Review Meeting, the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who emphasised the need for stricter enforcement, insisted that mass gatherings be restricted to not more than 50 people.

Aliyu said: “This has to be enforced. They can provide takeaways; otherwise, they should close for the Christmas period because it is an area that attracts people for the mass gathering. We aim to stop the super spreader events over the next six weeks.”

On his part, the FCT Minister, Malam Bello decried the general non-adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol, lamenting that the virus has become more virulent and vengeful in the territory.

Kano State confirms 12 new COVID-19 infections, active cases now 117

Also, the Kano State Ministry of Health via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH said: “12 new cases were recorded from 216 results received from the laboratories with 8 discharges.”

The ministry disclosed that 55,437 samples were tested and 1,904 confirmed cases recorded with 1,731 discharged and 56 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

