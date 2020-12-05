Isoko Students Union hold maiden Isoko Language Competition

Kindly Share This Story:

National Union of Isoko Students (NUIS) Worldwide, yesterday held a maiden edition of Isoko Language Competition for schools where students of Uzere Grammar School, Uzere bagged the first position.

The second and third positions were won by students of Oyede Comprehensive High School, Oyede and Emore Grammar School, Oleh respectively.

The event themed, “promoting the cultural interest of the Isoko language” had the President General of Isoko Development Union (IDU), High Chief Iduh Amadhe, present as Father of the day.

Chairman of the event, Mr. David Ezuzu, in his remarks, lamented that Isoko language has been grossly neglected and that events as such were good avenues to revive the language culture.

He commended the leadership of the union for the event which he described as laudable and called on leaders of Isoko nation to join hands in promoting efforts that would better engineer the Isoko language speaking culture.

In the same vein, National President of the Union, Comrade Paul Ezuzu, said Isoko Nation cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the diminishing interest on the language gradually spreading throughout communities.

He urged stakeholders, particularly the Royal Fathers to get involved before the ‘sociological malady’ got out of hand even as he commended those who have over the years stood firm to protect the sanctity of the language.

