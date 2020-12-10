Breaking News
Insecurity: Why Kaduna will adopt inclusive approach – Uba Sani

On 6:46 amIn Newsby
Senator Uba Sani urges Southern Kaduna leaders, govt to work for Peace
Malam Uba Sani

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Senator representing  Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has revealed that a stakeholders meeting, chaired by the Deputy Governor  of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe has resolved to apply all-inclusive approach to the lingering insecurity in the State.

The lawmaker explained that an inclusive  approach would involve critical stakeholders and the security agents joining hands together to confront the menace of banditry and kidnapping. He also revealed that the stakeholders have assured the security agencies of full support to enable them “take the battle to bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorizing the people of Kaduna State”.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking Insurance and Other Financial  institutions, disclosed that “the people  would also be fully mobilized  to take necessary  measures within  their communities to complement  the efforts of security agencies”.

The lawmaker also stated that the meeting was “a clear indication that stakeholders have had enough of the menace of bandits and kidnappers.”

“All hands must now be on deck to put an end to the menace. The total support of our people is required to make a success of the new resolve” the Senator declared.

Senator Sani, who described the meeting as high-level consultation, colored by “incisive and frank” discourse was a demonstration of the stakeholders’ resolve towards “urgent measures” capable of stopping further deterioration of the insecurity problem.

In attendance at the enlarged meeting of stakeholders were Senator Suleman Abdu Kwari, members of the House of Representatives, Kaduna  House of Assembly, commissioner for Internal Security, that of Justice and Local Government Chairmen.

Vanguard News Nigeria

