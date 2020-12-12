Gunmen kill mobile policeman, disappear with rifle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Delta state Police command has confirmed the death of a mobile Policeman allegedly shot dead by suspected armed robbers on Jakpa road , Uvwie local government area yesterday.

The command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Onome Onovwakpoyeya told Vanguard on phone that she received information on the death, adding that details were still hazy.

“ I am aware that a Mobile Police man was shot dead on Jakpa road. But I don’t have further details on the sad incident “, she said.

Vanguard gathered that the killers disappeared with the AK 47 riffle of the Mobile Policeman after they confirmed he was dead.

It was not clear what the Mobile Policeman was doing in the area. But residents suspected he accompanied somebody who came for shopping at a store near where he was shot dead.

Vanguard News Nigeria

