Financial Inclusion: Shago closes unbanked gap with bill payment, e-commerce platform

By Prince Osuagwu

A new Nigeria Fintech start-up, Shago Payments limited, is today, launching a bill payment and e-commerce platform, to support the underserved and unbanked Nigerians.

Shago payment is a platform built to support the underserved, unbanked, and merchants in order to create a valued hub for the exposure of their goods and services as well as allowing them to earn commission on bill payment transactions.

Shago actually is an Hausa language, meaning kiosk or shop front where people buy, sell, or make payments for services.

CEO of the company, Sabastine Enechi said: “We are launching to create a better awareness for the brand and also to educate the populace about our values and solutions.

“Shago’s key services include bill payment, collections, e-commerce, on-demand, software development as well as software as a service SAAS. The payment services enable airtime and data recharge, electricity bill payment, cable TV subscription, and so much more.

“Our e-commerce platform allows merchants to enlist their products and services for visibility. We also provide customized on-demand services for our corporate clients,” Enechi stated.

He explained that the fintech began operations in January this year and have had many positive feedbacks, reviews, and updates.

“Today we have been able to collaborate with some PTSPs, Banks, Telcos, and Digital service providers as well as super agents to deliver top-notch services to Nigerians. Next year, we intend to work with Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, SANEF, and Efina to support the financial inclusion initiative being driven by CBN AND Sanef.”

He added that “the other plan is to increase our agency and merchant network with a key focus on the North.”

Shago has achieved a platform that is stable and seamless with 99.9 percent uptime and 24/7 customer and operational support” .

He claimed that within 12 months, the company has acquired over 3000 agents and does a minimum of 80 percent trading monthly. Shago is also said to be connected directly to 25 billers even as agents go through the APP and WEB channels to carry out transactions to earn instant commissions. Shago Nationwide, we have a presence in 10 states and 15 Business to Business partners are connected to us,” he said.

