FCMB opens ultra-modern cash centre at Ipaja, Lagos

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has opened an ultra-modern cash centre in Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The cash center takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses in Ipaja and environs, including the popular Iyana Ipaja, Egbeda and Abesan areas.

The development is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace in order to promote financial inclusion.

The cash centre, which commenced operations on December 7, 2020, is powered by solar energy.

Speaking on the opening ceremony the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments.

He stated: “We consider our presence at Ipaja as another veritable opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ipaja is one of the most strategic and populated parts of Lagos. As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed. We are committed to scale our operations, build the requisite capabilities and deploy the best ways to simplify banking for our array of customers to fulfil their personal and business aspirations”.

Also commenting, the Divisional Head, Service Management of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said, “a unique feature of our new Cash Centre at Ipaja is the installation of solar technology, which is a clean energy solution that is non-pollutant and friendly to the environment. This is part of our commitment towards promoting a cleaner and greener environment through renewable energy. Customers are also assured of excellent service delivery.”

