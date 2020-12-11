ENDSARS: How police teargas left me blind, 70-year-old man tells panel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

A 70 years old man, Chief Clement Garuba has told the #ENDSARS PANEL sitting in Benin that life has been hellish for him since he lost his sight to police tear gas.

He disclosed that the police came to their community in a commando-style, teargassed them when they were in a meeting discussing the way forward for the community, saying that since that day, he has remained blind.

He is the fifth ranking in the cabinet of His Royal Highness, Oba Abiodun Agbaje of Ekpesa Community, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to him, “When we were discussing village matter, with the youths and elders, suddenly, the police just came into the meeting, shot teargas into my eyes.

“The police did not only teargassed me, they took me and my fellow chiefs to the station and detained us for three days.

“Before the incident, I was seeing with my two eyes, going to the farm and taking care of my nine children and my wife but now, I can’t. I am suffering deeply.

“The farm I cultivated before the police blinded my eyes with their teargas, I couldn’t harvest them, they were left at the mercies of thieves”

He said he has lost everything including his farm and that he is finding it difficult to cope with life.

He said he decided to approach the panel for compensation and also invite the said police officers who detained him and his fellow chiefs, made him go blind to come face the full wrath of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria

