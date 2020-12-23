Don’t get carried away by yuletide, observe COVID-19 protocols, Ogun CJ urges Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Judge of Ogun, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has advised Nigerians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive measures and not get carried away by the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Dipeolu gave the advice at the Seventh Christmas Carol Service of the state judiciary, held on Wednesday at the Judicial Complex, Kobape Road, Abeokuta.

She said that the advice had become necessary, as observing all the preventive measures on the COVID-19 pandemic would further help in flattening the curve of the virus.

The chief judge stressed the need for people to comply with the precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus, adding that the second wave of the pandemic was real.

She advised Nigerians not to take the recommendations of government on the prevention of the virus for granted.

Dipeolu, however, thanked God for his faithfulness and protection over the judges and other staff members of the judiciary, saying that despite the pandemic, the arm of government had been making progress.

“We are about to inaugurate the Staff Development Centre, a computer centre where we will be training our staff members on the rudiments of their duties.

“Speedy dispensation of justice is one of the seven-point agenda of this administration and we are working towards making the judiciary to digitise,” she said.

Dipeolu assured the people of the state that her administration would not relent in its effort at ensuring prompt and effective dispensation of justice, without fear or favour.

She further urged Nigerians to be law-abiding and stay away from crime.

Vanguard News Nigeria

