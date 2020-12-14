Breaking News
Clinton renews call for abolition of U.S. Electoral College

On 9:22 pm
Electoral College
Mrs. Hilary clinton

The former U.S. First Lady and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, on Monday renewed her call for the abolition of the country’s Electoral College.

She made the call in a tweet shortly after voting as an elector alongside her husband and former President Bill Clinton in New York.

“I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and elect our president by the winner of the popular vote, the same as every other office.

“But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” the tweet reads.

 Recalls that Hilary lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump despite winning the popular votes.

