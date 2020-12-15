Car-hailing app increases compensation rates, welfare package for drivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

A car-hailing application company by an upcoming Nigeria start-up, Pickmeup, has said it is expanding its reach across the country by luring drivers with higher compensation rate.

The company said it is capitalising on the deteriorating relationships between the existing hailing companies often criticised by their drivers to introduce a competitive service fee.

It noted that some companies in the industry have the highest service fee; requesting 20 to 25 percent from their drivers.

It said: “The higher a service fee, the lower the earnings of drivers and that has created a gap between the drivers and ride-hailing companies, worsening their business relationship.

The company’s Co-founder, Michael Okaredje, said “Pickmeup is different from other hailing companies in several ways. We offer competitive pricing, with the lowest service fee of 15 percent compared to others with 20 or 25 percent.”

He also explained that the company offers drivers the flexibility to pay themselves together with free training and vehicle inspections.

Okaredje said: “The relationship between drivers and our two major competitors is very poor, with constant disagreements and protests. We are proud to look after our drivers and believe they are the backbone of this business.

“Our customers enjoy greater fare transparency and a live chat support system to resolve their queries in real-time. They can also favour their drivers which are then prioritised for future ride requests. This enables them to have a level of control over their experience as well as incentivising them to offer a competitive service,” he said.

He added that the company penetrated the car-hailing industry in Nigeria through Southern Nigeria but it is currently aiming for the West market.

