Buhari’s refusal to appear before lawmakers, an insult on democracy — NNPP National Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Acting National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Agbo Major has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to address the House of Repsentatives on insecurity in the country as an insult on the nation’s democracy.

He said in a participatory democracy and where issues of national insecurity is at stake, if the President would not be able to appear before the House it should be with cogent reason rather flaunting impunity before Nigerians.

Speaking in Osogbo, Osun State Capital after the inauguration of the party executive in the state, he said the attitude of the President and his aides on the issue of appearance before the House of Representatives showed that the country’s democracy still has alot of problems.

He added that the unnecessary drama the ruling party is putting the country through is aggravating the already heated polity, urging the National Assembly to act in the interest of Nigerians who elected them rather than subject their independence to the control of the executive.

“If you are practicing a pure participatory democracy, a democracy where the peoples voices are supreme. If you have a reason not to honour the invitation of the National Assembly, then the reason must be transparently put in the open so that people will know, but for somebody to just stand up and say the President is not going and he is not giving any serious reasons why the president is not appearing shows that we still have lots of problems with our democracy. I think it is an insult on our democracy

“In all, what is happening now is a drama that our politics does not need because they are heating up the polity and it is not good for us,” he added.

The NNPP state congress which was witnessed by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) saw Odeyemi Tosin emerging as the State Chairman of the party, while Adekunle Ismail was elected as the Secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: