Breaking: World Bank approves $1.5bn loan for Nigeria

The World Bank has approved a $1.5bn loan for Nigeria to help investment in human capital, promoting jobs and economic transformation and diversification, enhancing resilience and strengthening the foundations of the public sector.

The loan, according to a statement by the bank on Tuesday, is a five-year country partnership framework (CPF) that will last from 2021 to 2024.

More details later…

