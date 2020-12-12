[Just In] COVID-19: El-Rufai goes back to isolation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Kaduna state governor. Mallam Nasir Elrufai has gone back to isolation after results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member tested positive for COVID-19.

This latest development was made known on Kaduna State verified social media handle.

Recall that VANGUARD had reported that at the peak of the pandemic in Nigeria, Governor Elrufai and other notable politicians who had tested positive, went into isolation and later tested negative to the virus after weeks medical treatment.

Announcing this fresh isolation, The state government tweeted, “Malam Nasir has been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government. As a precaution, he is in self-isolation pending a test by Sunday.”

Recently, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had warned of a second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria, warning international travellers to observe all covid-19 protocols and ensure they are tested.

In the same vein, the Health Ministry had earlier alerted that all isolation centres in the country be made ready in anticipation of fresh COVID-19 cases.

Malam Nasir @elrufai has been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government. As a precaution, he is in self-isolation pending a test by Sunday. pic.twitter.com/22QuRkyGqj — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) December 11, 2020

