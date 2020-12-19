BBNaija’s Erica tours Abia State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Legend Extra Stout and sister brand, Star Radler have announced a special tour of South Eastern state, Abia State, with their new brand ambassador and Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim who hails from the State.

The tour which will mark Erica’s first brand outing for Legend since her unveiling kicked off on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 with a visit to the state’s capital, Umuahia.

In November this year, Legend Extra Stout unveiled new changes to its iconic bottle, swapping its old metallic label for a more modern look which still features the signature Legend torch and a beautiful blend of black and gold colours. With the all new Legend, consumers will also experience a bold and smoother taste. Star Radler on the other hand launched two new flavours of their beer drink much to the delight of their consumers.

To add to these unveiling, both brands announced their choice of Erica as a new ambassador representing both brands’ focus on inspiring young people to be bold, authentic, adventurous and embrace their youthful side. For Legend, this new positioning continues the brand’s message of self-expression and originality which it has preached since its launch in 2009 and hope to bring to Abians during this 2-day homecoming tour for Erica.

Portfolio Manager, National Premium Lager, Nigerian Breweries, Sarah Agha while expressing her delight about the tour, said Legend has always committed to ensuring optimum satisfaction of consumers and the tour is an extension of that.

“As the festive season begins, our consumers are reuniting with their cultural heritage as they return home for the holidays. This is why we have decided to take this bold step to embarking on this homecoming journey with them. We want to tell the story of resilience on the journey to success, and let our consumers know that we stand with them as they make the decision to go with their flow. As the saying goes, authenticity comes with a deeper understanding of who we are, and that is founded in culture.” she said.

During the tour, Erica is expected to do some media rounds and engage with some of her fans over the radio while reiterating the purpose of her visit with the brands to the state. On the second day of her tour, she will pay a visit to the state governor in Umuahia, after which she will go on a city tour around the state capital to greet fans before having a meet and greet session with fans at De Latinos Bar, amidst other activities that celebrate self-expression and authenticity.

Speaking about the impending tour, Erica said, “I’m excited to go home. Like most of my fans know, I haven’t been. So this will be a nice opportunity to connect with my people over cold bottles of my favourite brands, Star Radler and Legend Extra Stout. Plus it’s the Christmas season, so there’s no better time than now to do this.”

As activities for the festive season intensify, this homecoming tour is expected to give the Legendary Star Girl an opportunity to reconnect with her roots as well as share the excitement of the brands she represents with her fans, while encouraging self expression among them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

