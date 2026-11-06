Fani-Kayode disowns purported conferment of SCN rank

Femi Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode, has disassociated himself from the purported conferment of the Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN) rank, also known as Blue Silk, on him by the Nigerian Law Society (NLS).

Fani-Kayode said he neither authorised nor personally approved the acceptance of the designation, describing the circumstances surrounding the conferment as an unfortunate administrative misjudgment.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Assistant on Media, Lizzy Okoji, the former Minister of Aviation said his representation at the event by members of his staff followed an invitation sent to his office by the society as part of his official engagements.

He, however, clarified that neither his staff’s attendance nor any communication subsequently made on his behalf should be interpreted as his personal endorsement or acceptance of the designation.

The statement said the circumstances surrounding the representation and the subsequent communication of acceptance were regrettable and occurred without any intention to misrepresent his personal position or professional convictions.

Fani-Kayode also raised concerns about the legal and professional implications of the purported conferment, particularly in relation to the statutory framework regulating the legal profession in Nigeria and relevant judicial pronouncements on the conferment of professional ranks outside the established legal framework.

Describing himself as a legal practitioner of more than 41 years, he said he would not knowingly engage in any conduct that violates the law, undermines the integrity of the legal profession or brings it into disrepute.

He added that he belonged to a family with three generations of legal practitioners and remained committed to upholding the law, professional ethics and the established traditions of the legal profession.

The envoy said his clarification was intended to put his position on record, dispel misconceptions arising from the incident and reaffirm his commitment to the rule of law and the dignity of the legal profession.

The statement was dated November 6, 2026.