Autochek launches seamless access to car financing

By Theodore Opara

AutoChek has launched its website and mobile application where customers can buy, sell and fix cars, using their smartphones from the comfort of any location.

Commenting on the launch, the Vice President, Commercial, Mayokun Fadeyibi, said: “AutoChek’s mission is to enable and enhance automotive commerce across Africa through technology, creating value for all stakeholders in the ecosystem.

“The recent launch of the website and mobile application reflects Autochek’s commitment as the platform provides seamless access to financing services that ease car ownership in Nigeria and Africa.

“We are proud of the resources and services put together for the convenience of our customers by our financial partners, dealer partners and workshops.

“We are very excited about the future of Autochek in leading and expanding the frontiers of the African automotive industry at large.”

He added that Autochek is an automotive technology company set out to transform the African automobile industry by using technology to re-create the buying, maintenance and selling experience of motorists and car owners in Africa.

Explaining how it works, the newly-launched website and mobile application is an end-to-end auto solution offering that gives the customer a wide array of options from sales to maintenance and financing, helping the customer make informed automobile decisions with convenience.

The website and mobile application features auto brands, auto product details and descriptions, Autocheck doctors for an automatic diagnosis of your car problems, and a service booking platform for the inspection of cars customers want to sell.

Anyone interested in effectively meeting an automobile need can head over to the website or download the mobile application to get started, he stressed.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, Etop Ikpe, further remarked that they were pleased to have provided a key solution to tackling some of the challenges posed by a lack of auto funding in the African automotive industry.

Autochek’s website and mobile application come with a “get pre-qualified” feature where customers can receive funding to own the car of their dreams.

Having gone through the pre-qualification process, customers can browse a personalised inventory curated just for them, and enjoy payments in installments on received car loans.

Using autochek.africa, and the mobile application that can be downloaded from Google play, customers can lock down a car of their choice with a deposit, receive funds to own a car, get better deals for selling their cars, diagnose their cars and enjoy premium maintenance service right at their doorstep.

Customers can also enjoy other packages put together to ensure seamless ownership of cars, access to a wide range of brands, both brand new and used, visibility of the condition of your choice car, registration of both local and foreign used cars, access to an extensive list of car workshops in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Accra and other major cities in Nigeria and West Africa.

In bringing all of this to life, an official launch and demo session was held in Lagos last week Thursday, to guide users on how to navigate through the website and the mobile application so they can take advantage of its vast offerings, helping to ensure that all car troubles for auto users and motorists are now a thing of the past.

Autochek is an automotive technology company and a one-stop-shop that provides digital solutions to automotive needs through its cutting-edge digital infrastructure for better sales coordination, servicing and funding for the African auto market.

Autochek has a catalogue that features different car brands and segment options ranging from Honda, Toyota, Benz, Ford, to BMW, and everything in-between.

These cars come in Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), sedans, hatchbacks, buses and many other brands and segments.

Autochek is staying ahead of the curve effortlessly by bringing a 360 degree automotive solution to the fingertips of the people, giving them a stress-free, unmatched, seamless transaction and car ownership experience.

