Atiku mourns murdered Emir’s aides

…Warns against allowing outlaws to hold Nigeria to ransom

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, Saturday, expressed sadness over the brutal murder of aides and security details of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha by bandits that attacked his convoy on Friday.

Reacting to the attack in which two other persons were also killed, Atiku explained that the rate at which life is becoming cheaper in Nigeria is worrisome.

According to him, the frequency and ease with which bandits now kill for fun should be stopped lest outlaws take over the affairs of the nation.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Mr. Paul Ibe, Atiku added that a situation where the people are afraid to leave their homes for fear of their lives being terminated by bandits is a cause for anxiety, even as he called on federal government to be more proactive in the war against insurgency.

“Condemnation of attacks is not enough to reassure citizens who are constantly living in fear”, the statement read, urging government to “speed up the prosecution of terrorists and bandits in order to send a strong message to these outlaws that there are consequences for willful taking of life”.

The Wazirin Adamawa commiserated with the families of all those who may have lost a dear one, Emir Muhammad Asha, the Kaura Namoda Emirate Council and the government and people of Zamfara State over the tragedy.

