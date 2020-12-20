APC hails Reps for dumping PDP, APGA SDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has welcomed the recent defection of some members of the House of Representatives to the APC, describing itself as a party of choice for progressive-minded Nigerians.

Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement on Sunday in Abuja also thanked all stakeholders for their continued support as the CECPC achieves its renewed mandate to reposition the Party.

Last Wednesday, Hon. Aliyu Yako representing Kiru/Babeji Federal Constituency of Kano State and Hon. Danjuma Shiddi representing Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency of Taraba State decamped respectively from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA to the APC.

On Thursday, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal constituency in Ondo State and Hon. Sam Onuigbo representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency of Abia State announced at House plenary their respective defections from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and PDP to the APC.

Two days earlier, at the meeting of South South APC leaders, two members of the House of Representatives from Rivers State also ditched the PDP for the APC. They are: Hon. Chisom Dike and Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi (Eleme, Tai Oyigbo & Etche and Omuma Federal Constituencies respectively).

“Evidently, the APC under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has been repositioned as the party of choice for Nigerians and progressive-minded partisans.

“The mass defections to the APC is a signpost of the democratic and progressive environment the CECPC has created in the APC by accommodating all interests and ensuring peace, unity, fairness, equity, justice, inclusion and entrenching internal democracy.

“While we are confident that the new entrants will contrubute their quota to the growth of the APC and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the CECPC assures that in line with the resolution of the last virtual Emergency APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, waivers will be granted to those who have joined, or want to join the APC”, said Akpanudoedehe.

