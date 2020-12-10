Akeredolu calls for synergy between Amotekun, NSCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has called for a synergy between the security outfit codenamed Amotekun and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NCDSC in the arrear of arrest and prosecution of criminals in the region.

Akeredolu said this in Akure while receiving in his office the Zonal Commander (Zone J) of the NSCDC, Mr. Fasiu Ayinla.

He expressed concern over the spate of crimes across the region and called for concerted efforts by security agencies to curb the menace.

According to him, the cooperation between the personnel of the security outfit and the officials of the Defence Corps was mostly needed at these trying times especially in the areas of arrest and prosecution of criminals across the south-west States.

He said the ” the NSCDC should form a synergy with the Amotekun corps so as to handover suspects arrested during their operations to the NSCDC who has the power to prosecute.”

While pointing that the Amotekun corps is backed by law, Akeredolu noted that the NSCDC cooperation with Amotekun will further help in the area of arrest, particularly with their sophisticated weapons.

The governor said his administration will continue to seek the support and cooperation of other security agencies with Amotekun so as to rid the state of criminal elements.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander, Mr. Ayinla commended governor Akeredolu for his sterling performances in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and the management of #ENDSARS protests.

Ayinla noted that the Corps in the zone had performed tremendously in the area of its core mandate which include; Anti-Human Trafficking and Gender Unit, Intelligence gathering, Agro Rangers, Collaboration with other Security agencies and tackling vandals of critical national assets in the state.

He lauded the Amotekun in the state for ensuring the criminal elements are arrested and prosecuted.

According to him the operation clean up introduced by the Amotekun which arrested over 100 criminals within a short period was commendable.

Ayinla assured that the Corps would continue to work in harmony with the Amotekun across the region to rid it of criminals and those with criminal intentions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: