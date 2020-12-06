Advertising practitioners decry quackery, low patronage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Members of Advertising Practitioner Association, have decried the proliferation of quacks in the industry and low patronage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the Chapter of Port Harcourt Chapter, Peter Obialor, stated this at the Annual General Meeting of the body in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital at the weekend.

Obialor therefore called on the regulatory agency, especially Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, to wield the big stick against quacks in the industry so as to save members of undue competition and revenue loss.

He said, “the invasion of the industry by quacks has brought down most of our members interests and zeal in carrying out their professional responsibilities.

“But as an association, we are doing a lot and we have met with one of the regulatory agencies in Rivers State and we are trying to work out modalities on how to tackle quackery in our system, where it has to do with outdoor advertising.

“We also met with some of the important people in the profession especially in the electronic media. They have given us assurance that those working in their organizations are professionals.

“Another worrying issue is haphazard outdoor advertising which has reduced our revenues as professionals. So, if we keep quiet, they will keep hijacking the revenues that will go into the coffers of real practitioners. Moreover, they are not paying taxes and do not have certificate of vetting.

“Over and above, government policies are unfavorable, but that’s not to say that we don’t need them. Some of the policies have adversely affected us, especially when billboards are removed during road construction.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

