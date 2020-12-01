Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Dead body of a soldier and two members of Boko Haram sect have been recovered in Askira town, Askira-Uba Local Government Headquarter of Borno state following a deadly encounter which started about 4pm on Saturday and lasted to 3am on Sunday, residents said.

This is even as two soldiers who sustained injuries have been evacuated from the scene to a nearby hospital in Mubi Council Area of Adamawa state for treatment.

Sources said armed Boko Haram sect invaded Askira town and started shooting sporadically targeting a military base before they were repelled in about 11 hours gun battle.

Askira is south and about 250km drive from Maiduuri, the state capital.

One of the hunters who actively participated in repelling the attack, but did not want his name mentioned told our correspondent that apart from one soldier who was killed, many terrorists also lost their lives in the encounter, unfortunately, the fleeing terrorists went away with dead bodies of their members, leaving only two, whose remains were recovered in the town Sunday Morning.

Another Source also confirmed to our Correspondent that some arms and ammunitions including logistics belonging to the military troops were carted away by the terrorists, while one of the vehicles of the terrorists were also destroyed by airstrike.

At the time of filing in this report, normalcy have since been restored in Askira, even though, hundreds of fleeing residents were still hiding or missing in the bush for safety.

All effort to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon proved abortive at press time.

