We are preparing all round students — Principal, British Oasis Academy

By Mary Obaebor

THE Principal, British Oasis Academy, Abuja, Mr. James A. Olawale, has said the school’s focus to prepare its students academically, morally and in arts and other extra curricular activities is to make the students citizens of the world who will be well-equipped for the challenges of the future.

Olawale, who spoke on what the school has to offer, noted that education is more than sitting in a clasroom and being taught a particular subject.

“The oasis is the water point in the desert. We need to be able to provide education services in this location and fertilize the lives of the young ones by way of preparing them for the future in a very expansive way. The school is a specially built up boarding system providing a world class education to students from year 7 to 12 with a high level of pastoral support as well as academic excellence in a safe environment conducive for learning.

“With the school’s passion of discovering and nurturing the hidden potential in every student in our care, learning goes beyond lessons. We offer a vast array of exciting activities and opportunities to help our students develop and become inquisitive. Our students are also encouraged to develop in a much broader sense through technology, ICT, music, arts, sports and other co-curricular activities. Above all, they are helped to imbibe good moral character, acquire social confidence and responsibility,” he stressed.

The first set of students graduated last year and the result according to the principal was very encouraging. “Now we are gunning for straight A’s for all our next set of graduating students,” he said.

Explaining that the role of the teacher was very important to the structured growth of the school, some of the teachers have been exposed to international training, even as he pledged that in spite of the current challenges, such training arrangement would be sustained. “On the part of the students, they are being challenged to look beyond their world. Some of them were at the Space Academy in Houston, United States,” he added.

According to Olawale, such visits were to challenge the students to look at the deeper things that affect humanity, instead of having their worldview circumscribed by their immediate environment.

Flaunting a unique blend of education which equips students to excel in national, regional and international examinations, Olawale added that the location of the school makes it very conducive for learning.

“Besides, the accommodation is home away from home which is rare of a school of this status. In the campus are a number of staff who live there permanently to affect the environment with their expertise, age and maturity in order to cement the home-away-from-home attributes. So, there is round-the-clock supervision which helps to refocus the aspirations of the students.”

