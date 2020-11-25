Sanwo-Olu set to unveil 8,230 bed-space hostel in LASU

Kindly Share This Story:

…as convocation ceremony penned for Dec 10th – Dec 18th

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to unveil an 8,230 capacity bed-space hostel at the Lagos State University, LASU, during the Investiture of Chancellor, Award of Directorate Degrees, Conferment of Honorary Doctorates and Distinguished Professor on Thursday, Dec 17th, as part of activities marking the 24th convocation ceremony of the institution.

Announcing the programme schedule for the event, LASU Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ademola Adekoya said that the convocation ceremonies will run from Convocation Ceremonies Thursday, Dec. 10th to Friday, Dec. 18th.

Adekoya also noted that convocation, a hybrid programme, to hold both physically and virtually will allow only invited graduands and guests at the physical event with others joining virtually via shared links to be provided by the university.

LASU PRO in a statement explained that “Lagos State University will hold her rescheduled 24th from Thursday, Dec. 10th to Friday, Dec. 18th.

“The Ceremonies will be flagged off with the Convocation Cup Competition for Staff (final) on Thursday 10th December 2020 at the LASU Sports Centre by 4:00 pm

“This will be followed by Jumat Service on Friday, 11th December 2020 at the University Mosque Ojo by 1:00 pm. Special Thanksgiving Service will hold at the University Chapel (Chapel of Light) Ojo by 10:00 am prompt on Sunday, 13th December 2020.

“On Monday, 14th December 2020 the Coconut Breaking Festival will hold at the Badagry Gate entrance of the University-Main Campus, Ojo by 9:00 am, followed by the Command Performance and Convocation Play by the Department of Theatre Arts and Music at the Buba Marwa Auditorium complex, Ojo by 12:00 noon.

“The Award of First Degrees and Diplomas will hold on Wednesday 16th December 2020 simultaneously in two (2) batches. *In the first batch, graduands from the Faculties of Arts, Education, College of Medicine, Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, Science, Social Sciences, School of Communication, School of Transport, Education/Sandwich will be conferred with their awards while the second batch will be the Award of Postgraduate Diplomas and Master Degree at the Buba Marwa Auditorium Complex, Ojo by 9:00 am

“On Thursday 17th December 2020, the Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, will attend the Convocation Lecture in a grand ceremony, which will also feature the Investiture of Chancellor, Award of Directorate Degrees, Conferment of Honorary Doctorates and Distinguished Professor by the University at 9:00 am prompt. On the same day, the governor will formally perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the 8,230-bed space capacity students hostel, at the main campus, Ojo.

“On Friday, 18th December 2020, the final day of the ceremonies, the Vice Chancellor’s Valedictory lecture will hold between 10:00 am and 12:00noon at the Buba Marwa Auditorium complex, Ojo, followed by a partnership meeting with Cornell University(Virtual) by 3:00 pm. ” the statement stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: